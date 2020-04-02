Nancy Kay Ripp

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Nancy Kay Ripp, age 60, of Madison, stepped into Heaven on Monday, March 16, 2020, after a brief illness.

Nancy was born on July 13, 1959, to Gertrude and Michael Ripp of Cross Plains. After graduating from Lafollette High School in 1982, Nancy worked at the Pyle Center, and Memorial Library, where she had a satisfying career of 33 years. Her absence will also be deeply felt by the many people at Goodwill and CCLS. Nancy competed in Special Olympics, winning a medal for bowling. Nancy was a member of Point of Grace Community Church where she enthusiastically fellowshipped with her church family. She especially enjoyed the music, as well as the children and potluck dinners. She was very quick to ask for forgiveness and to give it. She was very grateful for any kindness shown her. She often checked on those she cared about, genuinely wanting them to be okay.

A favorite pastime for Nancy was to go for a ride in the car, with loud music playing on the radio, and yelling, “rock and roll!” It was not unusual for Nancy to wave at people in other cars at stoplights, and she was delighted when they would wave back. Sometimes she would spontaneously command others to BE HAPPY! Nancy was well known at McDonald’s for her order of cheese hamburger, fries and insisting on Pepsi. Nancy’s dog, Mobley, was the recipient of a great deal of love and affection that he gladly returned. More than anything, Nancy loved “Cake and Candles” and looked forward to the day when the people she loved would gather round singing Happy Birthday and open the new watch she expected to receive every year. Her sense of humor never waned and the sound of her laughter will be sorely missed. She will be especially missed by long time housemates and friends, Michele H. and Nancy D., and best friends, Ann, Tammy and Maya.

Nancy is survived by four brothers and four sisters, James (Pamela) Ripp, Henderson, NV; Gerald (Mary Jo) Ripp, Sheridan, OR; Allen Ripp, Blue Mounds; Neil (Joni) Ripp, Mineral Point; Jeannie Ripp, Fitchburg; Linda (Roger) Hlavacka, Cross Plains; Annette (Bryan) Palchik, Mount Horeb; Lora (Michael) Doherty, Cross Plains; brothers-in-law, David Hendrickson, Madison; John Nosko, Sheridan, OR; sister-in-law, Vicki Ripp, Cross Plains; 32 nieces and nephews; and 24 great-nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Gertrude Ripp; sisters, Cecelia Ripp, Kathleen Hendrickson and Mary Jane Nosko; brother, LaVerne Ripp; and sister-in-law, Sandra Ripp.

Services were held on March 18, 2020, with interment at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Cross Plains. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates and to share online condolences with Nancy’s family.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761