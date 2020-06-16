Nancy Jeanne Johnson

Nancy Jeanne (Hepler) Johnson, age 82, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Portage, Wisconsin.

Nancy was born February 19, 1938 to Lottie and Gerald Hepler, both deceased.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Johnson and her brothers Jerry, James and Harry.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Michelle Burch (Scott Rowe), her son, Mark Johnson (Sandy), grandchildren Dillon Burch, Hannah Burch, Sam Johnson (Neleigh), Luke Johnson (Hanna), and Anna Claire Johnson, and great-granddaughter Hazel, as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Nancy graduated from Coldwater High School in 1956 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University in 1960. She worked in several positions in East Lansing, Michigan including Tomie Raines Realtors. In the Dells she worked for Lands’ End and Aunt Jenny’s. Nancy was a member of United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells since 2002 where she served as deacon and church moderator. She was elected as moderator for the John Know Presbyterian Women’s Group and was a member of the W.H.A.M. (We Have a Mission) mission team, hosting many events and Bible studies in her home.

Nancy enjoyed serving her church and spending time with family and friends. She was an expert bridge player, bowler, quilter and painter. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, running and gardening. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

In 2012, Nancy suffered a massive stroke that left her in a wheelchair, but not confined. She never quit believing that she could get better and walk again. Her family and friends are grateful that day has come as we celebrate her life in the Lord. Nancy spent the past three years at Tivoli At Divine Savior Healthcare. The family extends its sincere gratitude for the care and attention she received from the staff at Tivoli. Nancy will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 11 a.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 730 Cedar Street, Wisconsin Dells, WI. 53965.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at the church will be limited. Please message Michelle if you plan to attend.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to United Presbyterian Church for the W.H.A.M. ministry in memory of Nancy Johnson.