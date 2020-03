Nancy Florence Fountain

Nancy Fountain, age 78, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at at her home.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Nancy was born on June 17, 1941 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Alfred and Florence (Hurtubise) Fountain. Nancy was a secretary most of her career. She also worked at a vet clinic and found that very rewarding. She was very family oriented, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Nancy loved music. She loved to play the accordion and a keyboard and was also learning to play the guitar.

Nancy is survived by her 104 year old Mother, Florence of Milan, TN; daughters, Sandy (Mark) Turzinski of Wisconsin Dells, Sharon (Keith) Isley of Newton, IA, Cathy (David) Mutchler of Casa Grande, AZ and Debbie (Tony) Nelson of Aurora, IL; brother, Richard (Nancy) Fountain of Milan, TN; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her nephews and her beloved cat, Watson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred and her brother, Fred.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be appreciated and may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society at www.cchswi.org/donate, ADRC (Aging & Disability Resource Center) at www.co.sauk.wi.us/adrc/donate or the American Cancer Society.