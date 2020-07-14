Nancy Carol Tolbert

Nancy Tolbert, age 69, of Dane, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m.

Nancy was born September 6, 1950 in Portage, Wisconsin the daughter of Aloize and Zetta (Thurston) Hopp. She grew up in the Wisconsin Dells area and attended schools there. In June of 1973 she married Allen Tolbert in South Dakota.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Allen; daughters, Ellen (Steven Tallon, Sr.) Czerkas, Nanette (Horacio) Lopez and Barbara (Jacob) Petty; 4 grandchildren Zachary, Samantha, Jace and Baby Girl Petty; 2 great-grandchildren Michael and Theodore; and a sister, Delores (James) McCauley. She is also survived by her favorite squirrel friends; Fluffy, Scruffy, and Slinky.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Donna Jean Hopp.