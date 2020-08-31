Nancy A. Swart

Site staff by Site staff

Nancy A. Swart, 72, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison following complications from a recent surgery.

Nancy was born on May 11, 1948 in Edgerton, daughter of the late Wallace and Adeline (Kassner) Bulgrin. She married Paul Swart on May 3, 1969 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

Nancy started driving school bus in 1979 for St. Paul’s Lutheran School. In 1989, Double Three bought out St. Paul’s bus division and hired their drivers, among them Nancy. She drove up to five routes a day and countless field trips for the school. She has transported children and even grandchildren of students she had when she started. Combined, Nancy had driven 38 years before turning in her keys in 2016 at which time she continued with Double Three as a bus aide until the time of her death. Nancy also was the co-owner of World Traveler Housing Rentals in Wisconsin Dells.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul Swart; son, Christopher (Heidi) Swart; daughter, Amy (Brad) Kraus; grandson, Joshua Kraus; sister, Patricia (Dan) Graham; sisters-in-law, Dr. G.T. Swart and Hannah (Murray) Nickolai; brother-in-law, George (Carolyn) Swart; niece, Tricia (Rich) Parkhurst; nephews, Keith (Sara) Swart, Ben (Kerri) Swart and Matt (Mandi) Graham; aunt, Alberta “Auntie” Schultz; uncle, Carlton Kassner; Godson, Karl Schultz and many other great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

Visitation will be from 12 noon on Thursday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or St. Paul’s Lutheran School both in Fort Atkinson.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com