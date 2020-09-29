Nancee Jean Herheim

DE FOREST – Nancee Jean Herheim, age 65, of De Forest, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1955, in Madison, the daughter of Obert Herheim and Alma Thompson. Nancee graduated from Monona Grove High School and MATC -Madison.

Nancee worked as an office associate for the State of Wisconsin. In her free time, she enjoyed reading books and writing stories. She loved spending time with her cats. Nancee was a dreamer and she loved reminiscing about the past.

Nancee is survived by her son, Daniel J. (Amy) Herheim; sister-in-law, Julie Herheim; brother, Tim (Julie) Herheim; sister, Julee Dowling; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Obert K. Herheim; and mother, Alma V. Thompson.

Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society “Cats Section.” Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

