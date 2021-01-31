Name a cockroach after your ex and watch it get eaten for Valentine’s Day

CNN by CNN

Cockroaches being fed to lizards at the San Antonio Zoo Valentine's Day 2020. Courtesy San Antonio Zoo

(CNN) — Ever felt like ripping your ex’s head off?

Well now you can. Sorta.

For just $5, the San Antonio Zoo will name a cockroach after your former significant other and feed it to a bird, reptile or mammal. It’s part of the zoo’s “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day.

And if your ex-boo was an especially snaky one, pay $20 more to have zoo keepers feed a frozen rat to a reptile instead.

For those not into critters, the zoo offers a $5 herbivore option that consists of romaine lettuce, cabbage and other leafy greens that can be fed to vegetarian animals.

The best part of the deal? You don’t have to be at the zoo to watch your ex-turned-pest get eaten up. San Antonio Zoo plans to stream the feedings on Facebook Live.

You’ll even receive a certificate to share on social media. If you’re feeling brave enough, post it and tag that unlucky someone.

Jilted lovers have until February 13 at 6 p.m. ET to register on the zoo’s website. Only first names will be displayed during the event.

The money raised from the “Cry Me A Cockroach” event will go towards expanding the zoo’s jaguar habitat with a connected overhead catwalk.

THE-CNN-WIRE ™ & © 2021 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.