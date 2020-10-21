‘Nacho’ average spots for loaded chips and cheese

Celebrate International Nacho Day on Oct. 21 by digging in at these local joints.

Sam Jones by Sam Jones

Presumably invented by Ignacio Anaya back in 1943, the institution of the nacho prevails as a favorite Tex-Mex appetizer. This International Day of the Nacho — which falls on Oct. 21 — stuff your face with these cheesy dishes across town. As one of the iconic Americanized snack foods, it’s no surprise that nachos can be found all across Madtown. Whether you want to bite into The Great Dane’s tri-colored Nakoma Nachos, Waypoint Public House’s guac-covered dish or Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace’s vegan variation, here are some delectable offerings.

Bowl-A-Vard

A bowling alley might not always be your number one option for a culinary experience, but there aren’t many restraints when it comes to devouring nachos. Your pile of stacked chips overflowing with zesty beef or chicken, two types (and textures) of cheese, black olives and tomatoes just might be accompanied with a strike, if you’re lucky.

Canteen

Chihuahua cheese — a traditional, buttery Mexican melting cheese — is the highlight of this simple, yet flavor-packed nachos. Generous portions of black beans, pickled onions, jalapeños, scallions and cilantro mingle with a cheddar cheese queso and guacamole, so you can at least say you ate some greens while diving in.

El Rancho Mexican Grill

A gem found on South Park, El Rancho serves up heaps of loaded nachos in a startling amount of combinations. Meat options include al pastor, chorizo, barbacoa, carnitas, chicken, ground beef and asada, with spicy onions, pico, fajita veggies and more to top it all off.

The Green Owl Cafe

Vegetarians and vegans deserve crave the ooey gooey, junk-foodie goodness that is nachos every once in a while, too! Using a cashew cheese sauce in place of dairy, Green Owl patrons can opt for walnut chorizo or jackfruit carnitas alongside toppings of olives, beans, avocado and jalapeños.

Ian’s Pizza

While not following the same construction as your typical nacho platter, the Macho Nacho pie from Ian’s still deserves to make the list. Ditch marinara sauce for a chipotle creme, mozzarella for pepper jack and pepperoni for house-made chorizo, pico de gallo and other Southwest garnishes with this signature pizza.

Lucille

Nacho night festivities just got a whole lot fancier thanks to Lucille’s Steel Pan Nachos. Available in one or three pound portions, this heap of smoked mozzarella and typical nacho accompaniments can be jazzed up with pork shoulder or a vegetarian tempeh chorizo.

Migrants

Homemade tortillas really make all the difference — especially when fried and topped with the freshest locally-sourced meats and veggies! Whether a mound of spicy pork, queso fresco and house-pickled jalapeños or a hill of broccoli adobo and vegan sour cream is your speed, one of Migrants’ ten salsas is sure to round out your creation.

Sconnie Bar

Relive your drunken (or hungover) game-day fantasies with a mountain of decked out chili cheese nachos from this Regent Street bar. Homemade beef chili and a white cheddar cheese sauce fill you up, while the corn and black bean salsa, scallions and sour cream cool you down.

Tapatios

While the Nachos Tapatios can come with any of its eight protein options, we recommend treating yourself to the campechano option. A combination of steak and chorizo, you’ll get the best of both worlds in a single bite.

Vintage Brewing Company

The elusive pork-acho is an amalgamation of textures, and Vintage Brewing Company’s version is no different. The pulled pork and cheesy queso base of these nachos are drizzled with a chipotle peach barbeque sauce, roasted corn, jalapeños, black beans and sour cream.

