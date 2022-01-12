N95 masks arrive for Boys and Girls Club of Dane County

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County received a shipment of 200,000 N-95 masks on Tuesday for Dane County teachers and other school staff, childcare workers and students, and families who cannot afford them.

They will start distributing them on Wednesday at the Allied Family Center from noon to 6 p.m.

“These masks are hard to come by. They probably cost from anywhere from four, five dollars a piece. Can you imagine? So for this community, this is such an amazing opportunity to be able to get these masks free,” said Boys and Girls Club of Dane County Chief Development Officer Laura Ford-Harris.

People will be able to pick up up to 10 masks.

The club distributed about 2 million cloth masks over the course of the pandemic, 500 thousand to Madison schools alone.

