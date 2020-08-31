Mysterious odor delayed West Towne Mall opening Sunday, officials attribute it to floor scrubber

MADISON, Wis. — A mysterious odor traced to a malfunctioning industrial floor scrubber delayed the opening of West Towne Mall Sunday around 11 a.m.

According to a release, Ladder Co. 2 was dispatched to West Towne Mall to investigate the odor that was described as “rotten eggs.” Firefighters found carbon monoxide and the odor.

The release said Madison Fire Department’s Hazardous Incident Team was asked to help identify the odor.

Crews said the odor was from a mobile floor scrubbing machine that uses a rechargeable battery. The release said the charging system was overcharging the battery. The scrubber was stored in a separate area from the mall’s shopping areas, but the gasses drifted into businesses.

Firefighters ventilated the building. The mall opened at 12:30 p.m.



