Myrtle Power

Myrtle Power, age 89, passed away January 17, 2022.

She was born August 7, 1932 to Frances and Gerhard Breunig.

Mom was mainly a homemaker, but had been employed at the hospital nursery, as a housekeeper and a baker at the local grocery store. Mom loved playing cards especially sheepshead and euchre. Mom was an avid bowler and loved to go to the pool at Cedarberry Inn. Mom enjoyed her trips to Branson, Missouri. Mom was especially fond of her rose bushes. The family and the community had been blessed with many of mom’s crocheted afghans, doilies, hats and ceramics. She was very active in her church.

Myrtle married Leonard Power at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City on October 20, 1956.

She was blessed with four children, Joe (Phyllis) Power, Richard Power, Geri (Rick) Sorenson, Judy (Mern) Butson. She adored her nine grandchildren Jacob, Patrick, Matt (deceased), Melanie, Sarah (Brad), Brenda (Matt), Brad, Nicole, Cole and eight great grandchildren Damien, Faith, Deryk, Ethan, Bailey, Lola, Little Lenny and Xander.

She is survived by 4 children and their spouses, 8 grandchildren and their spouses, 8 great grandchildren, siblings and in-laws Margie Breunig, Ethel (Harold) Opitz, Audrey Speth, Ralph (Joanie) Breunig, Darlene (Jack) Kliest, Ken Breunig, James(Sue) Power, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Leonard Power, her parents Frances and Gerhard, siblings and in-laws, Martha Breunig, Don Breunig, Ruth (Paul) Pulvermacher, Arnold Speth, Kathy Breunig, grandson Matt, Regina (Robert) Colden, Frances (Victor) Marty, Lucille (Lee) Kirch, Arlene (Glen-Bud) Sheldon, Thomas (Esther) Handell, Ray (Marlys) Power, George Jr. Russell, Theresa Russell, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Deb, Amanda and staff at The Pines Assisted Living, Agrace Hospice Team, Ballweg Pharmacy and staff, Father Miguel Galvez and Hooverson Funeral Home for the love, kind words, professionalism. You have made the world a much better place and Myrtle was able to pass away on her terms.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Pines Assisted Living % Deb, 1050 Prairie Street, Prairie du Sac WI 53578. In the memo – please include: “in memory of Myrtle Power”

Due to Covid, there will a private family service with her children and in laws, grandchildren and spouses and great grandchildren.

