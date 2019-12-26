Myrtle Ann Thorp

Myrtle Ann Thorp, age 93 died on December 24, 2019 at the New Glarus Nursing Home.

Myrtle was born on December 14, 1926 in Janesville, the daughter of William and Elsie (Krupp) Merrick. She attended Janesville schools and married Dale C. Thorp on June 9, 1945. In her younger years, Myrtle was a devoted farm wife who spent most of her days tending to her husband, children, home, large garden, and chickens. After she and Dale sold their farm in Jefferson Township, they purchased a home is Washington Township in 1973. Myrtle worked seasonally at Rosa Florist getting seedlings potted and ready for spring sale and later began a career working at the Swiss Colony until retiring after 30 years of employment.

Following her retirement, Myrtle and Dale enjoyed traveling the states visiting relatives and exploring in their RV. She also had many fond memories of trips to Hawaii, Cancun, and Jamaica. Following Dales death on September 15, 2010, Myrtle moved to Saint Clare Friedensheim where she developed many friendships with some wonderful people. She has resided at the New Glarus Home since June of 2018.

Myrtle is survived by twin sons, Lyle (Pasty) Thorp of Reedsburg, Lester (Cher) Thorp of Cottage Grove; two daughters, Sharon (Ralph) Nafzger of Monticello, Lynn (Wayne) Boelter of Beaver Dam; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Arvilla Kotwitz and Donna (Lee) Webster, both of Janesville; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stillborn son, Dale Jr.; a sister, Laura Wise; and three brothers, Dale, Bill, and Jim Merrick.

Christmas reminds us of God’s love and the hope everyone can have through the birth of Jesus who was sent to be the Savior of every individual living in this fallen world. Because of Myrtle’s verbal confession that she accepted that free gift in April of 2010 when heaven’s gates opened wide and the view took her breath away and stopped her beating heart, she was finally able to see what we all can only imagine!

A celebration of Myrtle’s life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the New Glarus Home Chapel.

Memorials are suggested in her name and will be divided between the Alzheimer’s Association and Monroe Clinic Hospice.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

Myrtle’s family would like to thank the residents and staff of the New Glarus Home for their dedicated care and friendships. They could not have asked for a better place for Myrtle to spend her last days.

