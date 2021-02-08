Myrna M. Clark

LANCASTER, WI – Myrna M. Clark, age 92, of Lancaster, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster.

She was born in Glen Haven, WI, on September 24, 1928 the daughter of Arnold and Marie (Esser) Junk. Myrna attended Cassville Grade School and graduated from Cassville High School. On November 19, 1952 she was united in married to Harold R. Clark at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville, WI. Together they farmed in Bagley, Burton, and Bloomington areas, and farmed in Mt. Hope for 30 years. She was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Mt. Hope. Myrna enjoyed quilting, going to the river gambling boat, and especially keeping up with her family and their activities.

Myrna is survived by her children: Mark, Noreen, Brent, and Rodney Clark; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Raisbeck; brother, Wayne (Arlene) Junk; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Harold, on March 10, 2016; Myrna was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Lee; daughter-in-law, Charlene Clark; siblings: Gerald (Sis) Yunk, Loren (Betty) Junk, Arnold (Pat) Junk, Jr., and Shirley (Ron) Bowers; and a brother-in-law, Skip Raisbeck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington with Fr. John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bloomington.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of plants and flowers, a Myrna M. Clark Memorial Fund has been established. Cards of condolence may be mailed to the Myrna Clark Family at P.O. Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813.

The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington is entrusted with her services.

Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com .

