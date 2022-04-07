Myra Brantmeier Sarow

Myra Belle Brantmeier Sarow, 87, long-time resident of Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Heartland Nursing Home, Devola, Ohio.

She was born July 6, 1934 the daughter of Leslie and Hazel (Jordan) Newnham. She married Lyle Sarow on July 8, 1972 in St. Augustine Catholic Church, Footville. She was a long time member of Janesville Bible Baptist Temple. Myra was a resident of Heartland Nursing Home, Devola, Ohio since October, 2018.

Myra is survived by her children: William Allen, Christine Allen, Pamela Brantmeier, Steven Brantmeier, Victoria (Jerry) Brantmeier Welch and Rodney Brantmeier; sister: Marlys Smith; brother: Leslie Newnham; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; sisters, Beverly Laudicini and Carol Hartman; and brother, Ivan Newnham.

A visitation will be held at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville at 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Graveside services will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center, Rock County, Wisconsin with Steve Dean officiating.

