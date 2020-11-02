Myra A. Breuer

Site staff by Site staff

MONROE, WI – Myra A. Breuer, age 97, of Monroe, WI, formerly of Cassville, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Monroe Health Services in Monroe.

She was born February 14, 1923 in Cassville, the daughter of Conrad and Frances (Mumm) Breuer. Myra was a nurse at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe for many years.

Myra is survived by nieces and nephews: Phyllis Nodorft, Paul Breuer, Alberta Pfaff, George Lenzendorf, Gerald (Susan) Breuer, Viola (Mark Reger) Pfaff, Dolores (Dwaine) Meyer, Lester (Ann McCarville) Breuer, Donita (Fred) Gruender, Brenda Breuer, Julita (Don) Singleton, Zelda (John) Fried, Karla (fiancé, Dave Wilkening) Fishnick, and Janet Breuer.

In addition to her parents, Myra was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Marilyn (Hampton) Breuer; a niece, Rosetta Lenzendorf; and nephews: Markus Breuer, LeRoy Pfaff, Kyle Fishnick, and James Nodorft.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville with Fr. John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in the St. Charles Cemetery, Cassville.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The family requests that all those attending please wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Cassville is entrusted with her services.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com