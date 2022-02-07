‘My brother’s a survivor’: Family wants answers after they say officers shoot, injure Madison man

MADISON, Wis. — The family of Quadren Wilson is looking for answers and demanding justice.

Wilson’s family and attorney Steve Eisenberg said the 38-year-old — who they said was unarmed and did not have a weapon in the vehicle — was shot five times by law enforcement officers during an incident on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Madison Police have confirmed that officers, along with agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation were attempting an arrest near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard on Madison’s east side prior to a shooting on Thursday. A 38-year-old man — who family members and Eisenberg said was Wilson — was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Officials with MPD, the DOJ, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm Sunday to News 3 Now whether Wilson was the injured suspect, whether the injured suspect was shot by an officer, or whether the injured suspect shot at officers.

Officials said no Madison Police officers fired their weapons. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and said Thursday that detectives would conduct multiple interviews with those involved “in the coming days.” The Sheriff’s Office said it worked Thursday night to process the scene and would continue processing evidence on Friday, which included the vehicles involved.

“I just want some justice,” said Wilson’s brother Mane Morris at a protest outside the state capitol on Sunday. “I want to know why would they shoot an unarmed Black man so many times, as being that so many white cops shooting Black men.”

Family, attorney describe what they say happened

In an interview with News 3 Now on Sunday, Eisenberg described the incident as a SWAT-like stop and seizure.

“He was at a stop sign and got rear-ended, well, front-ended; the car in front of him, a police car, smashed, went backward and smashed into him,” Eisenberg said. “And then the car behind him, another police car, unmarked, smashed into him and kind of, smashed in and sandwiched him in between so the car couldn’t leave.”

Morris said Sunday that Wilson was told to put his hands up and had put them on the dashboard. He said Wilson was not armed and no weapon was found in the vehicle.

“They decided to ambush him because they knew exactly where he was at,” Morris said.

Eisenberg was not sure why officers didn’t arrest Wilson, who he said has a GPS ankle bracelet. He said Wilson was scheduled to meet with his probation officer on Friday.

Online court records show Wilson was on extended supervision for second-degree recklessly endangering safety in 2017.

“From what I understand, there are no new charges,” Eisenberg said.

On Sunday, Wilson’s brother said he did not understand the why, but is believing the worst.

“For them to shoot his truck up more than 20 times and hit my brother over five times, and he was unarmed? What else could they be trying to do?” Morris asked. “They weren’t deer hunting.”

Eisenberg said he was able to speak with Wilson for the first time on Sunday, but it was over the phone and officers were present. He said it took him about 48 hours to get in contact with his client, which is something he hasn’t experienced many times.

He said Wilson was moved to the Dane County Jail on Sunday night, despite having had surgery on Saturday and still being in a lot of pain. As of Sunday afternoon, Eisenberg said he had been told by Wilson’s mother that Wilson could not feel one of his lower legs, but his overall condition is not known.

Family said Sunday that Wilson is a cousin of Tony Robinson, who was shot and killed by a Madison police officer in 2015.

“My brother’s a survivor,” Morris said, “and we want to get his word out here and we want to get it out here as soon as possible before they try to cover anything up.”

