‘Music for Ukraine’ looks to help refugees fleeing war

by Tamia Fowlkes

JANESVILLE, Wis. — As Ukrainian refugees flee from war in their country, Janesville residents gathered Saturday to support them.

“Music for Ukraine” was a chance to share stories and support while enjoying music.

Christine Rebout, who adopted a daughter from Ukraine, said it was great to see people come together.

“That was incredibly meaningful,” Rebout said. “It was a bright spot in all the challenges we had.”

Saturday’s event supported the Red Cross.

