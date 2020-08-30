Muscoda police searching for missing man, stolen vehicle believed to be connected

MUSCODA, Wis. — Police are searching for a Muscoda man who officials believe is endangered.

Dana Loomis, 57, was last seen leaving his residence in the 400 block of Walnut Street sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Loomis may be hitchhiking. He said on Saturday that he wanted to go to Madison.

Loomis is described as a white man with hazel eyes, black hair and a graying beard. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Officials said he was last seen wearing shorts and a white T-shirt.

According to the Muscoda Police Department, Loomis suffers from dementia and is considered endangered.

The Muscoda Police Department is also asking the public to look for a maroon 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with the license plate ACR-5480. It was reported stolen from Muscoda, and police believe the vehicle may be connected to Loomis in some way.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Muscoda Police Department at 608-739-3144.