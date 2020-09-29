Muscoda police search for possible ‘armed and dangerous’ man following vehicle theft

MUSCODA, Wis. — Officers with the Muscoda Police Department are searching for a potentially “armed and dangerous” person following a vehicle theft in the village early Tuesday morning.

A maroon truck was stolen from Allied Ready Mix around 12:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows someone armed with what appears to be an assault rifle and wearing body armor taking the truck, according to the Muscoda Police Department.

Police are not sure which direction the person drove away.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call police immediately.

The truck has farm plate 309548F.