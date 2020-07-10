Murlee Mathew Bahr

Murlee Mathew Bahr was born October 22, 1952 in Hampton Iowa and went home to be with his Lord Jesus, July 4, 2020, Independence Day!

He was the third child born to Melvin V. and Mary Ann (Hofmann) Bahr. Murlee is survived by his six siblings; Mickey (Linda) Bahr, Melody Bahr, Marilee (Jack) Eisele, Micah (Lori) Bahr, Melisa (Dan) Lapp, and Manuel (Teresa) Bahr. Many nieces/nephews, great nieces/great nephews and even some great-great nieces/nephews, cousins, Uncle Ken (Win) Beers, Uncle Carl and Aunt Betty (Hofmann) Johnson. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Murlee was blessed with many talents. As a young boy, he would write poems, sang in church, played the harmonica, played the piano by ear and helped work on the family farm. He graduated from Richland Center High School, then went on to be a meat cutter. When the opportunity arose to work with his dad, Melvin and his mom Mary Ann and youngest brother, Manuel, other family members and folks willing to put in a hard day’s work doing land drainage and tiling, Murlee maned the tiling machine. Murlee had a good eye, could dig a straight ditch and see from the lay of the land where the water would flow.

Murlee later went to Greenville College in Illinois to study the Bible and go into the ministry. His love of the Lord and wanting to make a difference, lead him to join the Wisconsin National Guards as a Chaplains assistant. He soon found himself doing a tour of duty in the Gulf War. When his commander realized Murlee knew how to run big equipment, they used his skills to haul soldiers, supplies and equipment from the Med-vac unit he was stationed in to all over the Gulf War region. Upon returning home after the Gulf War, Murlee started his landscape business.

Murlee was very active in his church and went on four mission trips to Guatemala. His faith in God, is what has sustained him over the past 10 years he’s been disabled. He always believed that God would someday allow him to walk again. Well today, he’s walking in glory with Jesus and his parents, Melvin and Mary Ann. To God be the glory, Amen!

Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the Gratiot VFW and American Legion for family and all his friends in the Gratiot M. E. Cemetery, Gratiot, WI on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Glenn Andes will officiate. In anticipation of another hot day, bring a lawn chair, an umbrella to shield yourself and a face mask as we celebrate Murlee’s life!

Memorials cards may be sent care of Gorgen Funeral Home, 310 Ridge St., Mineral Point, WI 53565 www.gorgenfh.com