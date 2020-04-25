Muriel Jane (Smith) Eid

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Muriel Jane (Smith) Eid, age 90, of Middleton, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Sebring Assisted Living/Memory Care in Madison.

Muriel was born on June 20, 1929 to Fred J. and Margaret (Wilkinson) Smith. She grew up in Sherrill, N.Y. across the street from her father’s hardware store where she often led her schoolmates past the candy counter for a treat and helped herself to a doll baby buggy at Christmas time.

Following graduation from Sherrill High School, “Smitty” graduated from Plattsburgh Teachers College with a BS in Education and later earned her MS in Education at Queen’s College in New York, N.Y.

Muriel taught kindergarten in Great Neck on Long Island, N.Y., and Monterey, Calif. In 1960, she met her special husband, Vernon Walter Eid, at an officer’s club dance in Kaiserslautern, Germany, where they both were teachers at the U.S. Military base.

After courting on the Swiss Alps, they were united in marriage in Madison, Wis. in 1962, and they began their family life in Middleton, Wis. While a stay-at-home mother, Muriel continued to use her passion for teaching as a Sunday School teacher, piano teacher, and substitute teacher for Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

Muriel was an active volunteer at her church, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton, as a member of Martha’s Circle, Merry Mission, and vocal and handbell choirs. Her civic involvement included leading Girl Scout and Cub Scout troops, serving as an election poll worker, and volunteering at Middleton Outreach Ministry. She was a very good neighbor.

She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, knitting afghans, playing piano, and every opportunity to play with her grandchildren.

Muriel is survived by her three children, Karen (Ian) Rodricks of Woodbuy, Minn., Erik (Lisa) Eid of Middleton, Wis., and Kristin (Cory) Olson of Wauwatosa, Wis.; and five grandchildren, Laura Rodricks, Emily and William Eid, and Evan and Andrew Olson. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Harriet Hong and Helen Eid, both of Osseo, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; her parents; two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Smith; three sisters-in-law, Phyllis Smith, Janice Klebig, and Florence Eid; four brothers-in-law, George Eid, Gordon Eid, Byron Klebig and Gordon Hong; and two nieces, Patricia (Smith) Newsted and Mary (Eid) Everson.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.