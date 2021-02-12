Municipalities declaring snow emergencies in southern Wisconsin

Site staff by Site staff

Courtesy of Erin Bormett

Municipalities in southern Wisconsin have begun to declare snow emergencies as another round of winter weather is expected to make its way to the area this weekend.

The following municipalities have declared snow emergencies:

BELOIT: The city has issued a snow emergency that will go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and end 8 p.m. Saturday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets during this time.

JANESVILLE: Janesville’s winter weather emergency will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday. City officials did not say how long the emergency will be in effect, only that the full plow is not expected to be finished until Saturday evening.

This list will be updated as more declarations are issued.

