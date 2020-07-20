Multiple shots hit east-side home, bullets enter occupied bedrooms, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple rounds hit a home with many people inside in the 200 block of Acewood Boulevard at 3:53 a.m. Monday.

According to a release, bullets entered two bedrooms that were occupied and some of the bullets hit the floor. There were no injuries, police said.

Officers recovered about 20 shell casings in the road, the release said. In addition to the targeted home, police said a second home was hit by one bullet and a parked car was also hit.

Witnesses told police they saw a smaller, newer-model SUV, with its headlights off, driving away quickly from the area. The Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.



