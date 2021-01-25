Multiple people hospitalized with non-life-threatening injury following two-vehicle crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. — Multiple people were hospitalized Sunday night with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 19.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Highway 19 at Cherry Lane around 9:30 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed a 2008 black Toyota Scion was traveling east on the roadway when the driver crossed the center line and hit a 2006 black Lexus that was traveling westbound.

The driver and sole occupant of the Scion was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Lexus were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Scion was arrested for OWI causing injury and cited for multiple traffic violations.

Highway 19 between Cheryl Lane and East Waterloo Road was closed for roughly two hours while crews responded.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.