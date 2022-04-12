Multiple outdoor warning sirens down in Lancaster, city says

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

LANCASTER, Wis. — Two of the city of Lancaster’s five outdoor warning sirens are out of service Monday night, the city said, as the region prepares for possible severe weather late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

In a Facebook post Monday evening, the city said its sirens at City Limits Road and Adams Street and the end of South Tyler Street are out of service. The post did not specify why the sirens were not working, what may have caused the issue or when it could be fixed.

“The city is aware of the problem and is working to restore service,” the post read.

Officials in Lancaster and elsewhere stress the importance of having multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts when storms are possible. Outdoor warning sirens, while able to be heard indoors, should not be relied upon as a sole warning source.

