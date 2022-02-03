All lanes of WB Beltline reopen after crash near Park St.
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened near Park Street Thursday evening after an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. One vehicle was turned sideways.
At one point, two lanes were closed and delays extended past John Nolen Drive.
Further details were not immediately available.
