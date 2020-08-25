Multiple fires, vandalism reported following second night of protests in Kenosha

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

KENOSHA, Wis. — Smoke and the smell of burnt rubber lingered in the air after the second night of citywide protests.

One of the cars still smoking this morning at that #Kenosha dealership that was set on fire for a second time last night. #JacobBlake pic.twitter.com/6lOH4mCIis — Leah Linscheid (@news3leah) August 25, 2020

Hundreds of protesters had spent the night demonstrating in the name of Jacob Blake, a black man shot by police in Kenosha Sunday. The National Guard joined local police to enforce a city curfew starting at 8 p.m., though many ignored the order. People gathered at the county courthouse in town, where a third city vehicle was set on fire overnight.

Better look at that #Kenosha dealership in the morning light pic.twitter.com/Ptgkztzy1J — Leah Linscheid (@news3leah) August 25, 2020

The crowd largely dispersed by 4 a.m., three hours before the curfew was set to expire. What remained was a building spray painted with messages and obscenities, three city vehicles burned out, street lights pulled down and a used car dealership torched down the street.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, no arrests or injuries had been reported by Kenosha police.