Multiple fires, vandalism reported following second night of protests in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — Smoke and the smell of burnt rubber lingered in the air after the second night of citywide protests.
Hundreds of protesters had spent the night demonstrating in the name of Jacob Blake, a black man shot by police in Kenosha Sunday. The National Guard joined local police to enforce a city curfew starting at 8 p.m., though many ignored the order. People gathered at the county courthouse in town, where a third city vehicle was set on fire overnight.
The crowd largely dispersed by 4 a.m., three hours before the curfew was set to expire. What remained was a building spray painted with messages and obscenities, three city vehicles burned out, street lights pulled down and a used car dealership torched down the street.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, no arrests or injuries had been reported by Kenosha police.