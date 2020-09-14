Multiple departments responding to garage fire in Deerfield

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

DEERFIELD, Wis. — Multiple crews are responding to a garage fire in the village of Deerfield.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Burve Road around 1:50 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters from Cottage Grove, Cambridge and Lake Mills are responding.

News 3 Now will update this story once more information is available.

