Multiple Dane County school districts to close immediately, citing COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. — School districts throughout Dane County announced Sunday they are closing immediately in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release from the DeForest Area School District superintendent, Public Health Madison and Dane County directed public schools in the area to close to protect the health of students, staff and families.
The following school districts are closed effective immediately until at least April 3:
- Belleville School District
- Cambridge School District
- Columbus School District
- Deerfield School District
- DeForest Area School District
- Edgerton School District
- Lodi School District
- Madison Metropolitan School District
- Marshall School District
- McFarland School District
- Middleton Cross Plains Area School District
- Monona Grove School District
- Mount Horeb Area School District
- New Glarus School District
- Oregon School District
- Sauk Prairie School District
- Stoughton Area School District
- Sun Prairie School District
- Verona Area School District
- Waterloo School District
- Waunakee Community School District
- Wisconsin Heights School District
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.