Multiple Dane County school districts to close immediately, citing COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — School districts throughout Dane County announced Sunday they are closing immediately in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the DeForest Area School District superintendent, Public Health Madison and Dane County directed public schools in the area to close to protect the health of students, staff and families.

The following school districts are closed effective immediately until at least April 3:

Belleville School District

Cambridge School District

Columbus School District

Deerfield School District

DeForest Area School District

Edgerton School District

Lodi School District

Madison Metropolitan School District

Marshall School District

McFarland School District

Middleton Cross Plains Area School District

Monona Grove School District

Mount Horeb Area School District

New Glarus School District

Oregon School District

Sauk Prairie School District

Stoughton Area School District

Sun Prairie School District

Verona Area School District

Waterloo School District

Waunakee Community School District

Wisconsin Heights School District

