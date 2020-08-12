Multiple crews responding to large house fire in Portage, people asked to avoid the area

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews from multiple fire departments are responding to a large house fire in Portage.

The house is located along the 700 block of W. Wisconsin Street. W. Wisconsin St., which is also Highway 16 in Columbia County, is currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area. The road will likely be closed for some time, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A fire was reported around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

No one was taken to the hospital, employees with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

A cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

