Multiple cities declare snow emergency ahead of Tuesday winter weather system

Multiple cities and municipalities across southern Wisconsin are issuing snow emergencies as the next round of winter weather moves into the area.

The rules for snow emergencies may vary from place to place, but here is a list of current snow emergencies in the area and the restrictions in place.

DANE COUNTY

Village of Marshall: in effect from Noon Tuesday, December 28 to Noon Wednesday, December 29. No parking allowed on either side of city streets. Parking available at: Veteran’s Park on Howard Street municipal parking lot on Main Street

ROCK COUNTY

City of Evansville: in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 28 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, December 29. No parking allowed on either side of city streets.

City of Janesville: in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 28 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, December 29. No parking allowed on either side of city streets. If you are unable to park in your own garage or driveway you can go to: East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street

JEFFERSON COUNTY

City of Fort Atkinson: in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 28 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 29. All vehicles must be removed from public streets, alleys and parking lots.

