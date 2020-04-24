Multiple callers reported shots fired on Madison’s east side

Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple callers called 911 to report shots fired in the South Ingersoll Street and Jennifer Street area around 11:03 a.m. Thursday.

According to a release, officers arrived on scene and took statements from a witness who heard two possible gunshots. Police said they saw a gray four-door sedan with Illinois plates leaving the area.

There are no initial reports of injuries or property damage.



