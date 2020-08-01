Multiple callers reported shots fired near Leland Drive and Balsam Road

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department responded to their third confirmed shooting in the city Saturday morning.

According to the news release, multiple calls came in at 3:42 a.m. for reports of shots being fired in the area of Leland Drive and Balsam Road. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found two separate scenes where buildings were stuck by gunfire.

Law enforcement officials said one apartment building in the 2000 block of Leland Dr. had two rounds enter an occupied bedroom. The second building on Balsam Road was also struck, the report said.

Officers located casings of different calibers in the area. No injuries were reported from both shootings.

This investigating is still ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments