Multiple callers reported numerous gunshots on Madison’s south side

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple callers reported hearing multiple gunshots at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 1600 block of Moorland Road.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, witnesses saw a small blue car leaving the area. The car was driving at a high speed. Police are continuing to investigate.

Those with information are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.