Multiple 911 callers report smoke from Madison apartment; no injuries reported in kitchen fire

MADISON, Wis. — Crews have knocked down a fire at a Madison apartment building Monday afternoon, officials said.

Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said there were multiple 911 calls reporting smoke seen coming from an apartment in the 900 block of Magnolia Lane.

Firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later and had the fire knocked down just after 1:30 p.m. Flames were out as far as crews could see, but firefighters were checking for hot spots.

An official at the scene said it was a small kitchen fire in the apartment building, and nobody was hurt. Crews are investigating the cause.