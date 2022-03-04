Multimillion-dollar award to expand access to integrative health services at UW Health

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A brand new multimillion-dollar award will soon let UW Health focus on making more holistic approaches to health and wellness accessible to a greater portion of the community.

UW Health experts announced Friday a $5.5 award from the Bernard Osher Foundation that they say will go toward expanding integrative health services.

Integrative health is an approach to health care that focuses on all parts of a person’s health to promote overall wellness instead of administering care only when problems arise, according to Dr. Greta Kuphal, medical director for the UW Integrative Health program at UW Health, and clinical associate professor of family medicine and community health at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

“It’s about supporting the health and wellness of the whole person, not just treating a disease,” Dr. Kuphal said, “Integrative health honors what matters most to you and your reasons for wanting to be healthy.”

The approach to health care still gives room for medications and surgeries when needed, but also includes other tools like nutrition, mindfulness, working on healthy relationships, and more.

Dr. Kuphal said the award from the Bernard Osher Foundation will help make some of those more novel approaches available for people who don’t traditionally have access.

“Everyone deserves to be healthy, and we want to learn from different parts of our community how we can best be of service to improve the health and wellness of all our patients with this model of care,” Kupal said. “This funding will allow us to start those conversations and provide services in a way that is informed by what we learn from the community itself.”

