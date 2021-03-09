Multi-vehicle crash leads to brief closures on Beltline at University Avenue

MADISON, Wis. — A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 12 at University Avenue caused temporary road closures Tuesday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. Officials received reports of injuries but were unable to confirm how many were hurt.

As a result of the crash, the state Department of Transportation said all westbound lanes were blocked on Highway 14 just west of Highway 12/18. All lanes reopened nearly an hour later.

Dispatchers said four ambulances were sent. The Middleton police and fire departments also responded.