Eastbound Beltline reopens following multi-vehicle crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound Beltline briefly closed two lanes of the roadway Tuesday morning as snow continued to fall throughout Madison.

The two left lanes of the eastbound beltline were closed for a crash at West Broadway. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 6:40 a.m. All lanes of the Beltline reopened shortly before 7:45 a.m.

Dane County Dispatch officials said one ambulance was sent to the scene, but the extent of any injuries is unknown.

Dane County and Monona first responders responded to the scene.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

