Multi-convicted felon sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for possessing loaded pistol

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A 25-year-old Madison man was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison Thursday for unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm as a felon.

Jamohn Barney pleaded guilty to the charge Feb. 5. According to court records, he will also serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

On August 10, Barney was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his car while it was still running outside a McDonald’s in Monona, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader’s office.

The news release said he had an open bottle of champagne between his legs and was later handcuffed after refusing to take any sobriety tests. Police said they saw a bag containing a “white rock-like substance” inside the vehicle, which officers had believed to be crack cocaine.

Officials searched the rest of the car and later found a loaded pistol in the center console. At the time of Barney’s arrest, he was a multi-convicted felon serving a term of extended supervision for robbery with use of force and battery by prisoners.

The release said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the gun and discovered Barney purchased the pistol from a man who was also a felon. Officials said the seller’s girlfriend, Lidia Molina, had bought the gun for him as a straw purchase. Molina’s boyfriend eventually sold the weapon to Barney.

Officials said Molina was later prosecuted for purchasing firearms for her boyfriend, and her sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 18.

