Mt. Zion Baptist Church partners with therapy clinic to provide mental health services

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Mt. Zion Baptist Church is partnering with Anesis Family Therapy to establish an office within their church to provide mental health services to both church and community members.

Starting on Oct. 6, Anesis will assign a crisis stabilization worker and clinician at Mt. Zion every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members from the community will be offered drop-in services.

Anesis Therapy is a state certified clinic that provides mental health, substance abuse and case management services. Owner and founder of Anesis Therapy Myra McNair said they are, “a family-oriented agency and are setting out to make an impact within our community. We have a diverse staff that specializes in many different areas and provide therapy for individuals, couples, families, children and adolescents.”

Over a century old, Mt. Zion Baptist Church is the largest black congregation in Madison with over 500 members. Led by the Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen Sr., the church has added community-service programs including a faith-based mentorship program with Dane County Human Services for children aging out of foster care.

Earlier this year, Pastor Allen told Madison Magazine, “we want to have different social services and programing so when someone comes to my office and they are talking to me about mental health issues, I don’t have to say, ‘hey, call this number,’ but rather, ‘let me take you by the hand and walk you to somewhere you can get resources.’ ”

A release explained that both McNair and Allen hope to build this program and have scheduled appointments available.

Meg Radix of Heartland Building and Design is preforming renovations to the church to ensure the counseling center has appropriate space for individuals seeking mental help. Radix has also been working with members in the community that have donated material and labor for this projects. The space should be finished by Sept. 28.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.