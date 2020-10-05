Mt. Zion Baptist Church offers free therapy services within their building

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Mt. Zion Baptist Church celebrated the opening of their new “in-house” therapy office today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In a partnership with Anesis Family Therapy, the church will now provide mental health services to all community members on Tuesday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m starting tomorrow.

After Reverend Dr. Marcus Allen felt the impact of the pandemic and social unrest on the mental health of his congregation, he saw a void that needed to be filled.

“I wanted to be able to not only recommend a place to go…but now I can just grab somebody by the hand and walk them down the hall and get them to a professional that can help them through whatever distress they may be enduring,” said Allen.

Each July, Mt. Zion honors “Mental Health Month,” by focusing on the topic in their sermons and bible studies. Amid the increasing amount of members going to Allen for more than spiritual guidance, he knew mental health resources were necessary.

“A lot of times, people just need somewhere to drop in…they’re having a situation or crisis and they can’t wait to be seen, they need to be seen that day,” said Anesis Family Therapy founder and owner Myra McNair.

Allen said after knowing McNair for years, he believes her therapy clinic specifically will help the needs of the community. They hope to eventually offer scheduled appointments as well.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.