Mt. Joy to headline first show in socially distanced concert series at Breese Stevens Field

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

A concert at Breese Stevens Field before COVID-19. The new system would have people in socially distanced pods.

MADISON, Wis. — Mt. Joy will headline the first show in a series of socially distanced concerts at Breese Stevens Field planned for this spring.

FPC Live announced the show Tuesday, a day after teasing the upcoming concert series. Mt. Joy’s performance is scheduled for May 6.

Tickets for the four-person pods will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They’re available for purchase online or at The Sylvee box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pods located on the field start at $140, and pods located in the stands start at $120.

