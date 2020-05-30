Mt. Horeb shows support to senior high school soccer players

MT. HOREB, Wis. — A group of high school senior soccer players in Mt. Horeb were treated to a parade courtesy of their community Friday night after their season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Mt. Horeb Vikings watched and waved as a procession of cars made their way past the group to show their support.

“You see all these people driving by,” said senior Abby Drexler.”You know some of them but a lot of them are people you just don’t even know and they’re still out here supporting us and it’s amazing.”

The parade was organized by proud mom Terese Coulthard who said she knew how tough the cancellation was for her daughter Kenzie and her teammates.

“They had no closure their senior year–their sports, their classes, their friendships, leaving the school,” she said. “I wanted to come up with something to recognize each of these girls.”

When Coulthard shared the idea with her community she said despite only having one days notice they were very eager to get involved.

The players said they attribute the community’s reaction to small town love.

“It just definitely shows how supportive our community is and just the great support system we all have around us during these hard times,” said senior player Olivia Yanna.

In addition to the parade the group was also able to keep with tradition receiving fleece blankets made by the team’s junior players and senior banners made for each Viking.

Many of these senior athletes have been playing soccer together for over 10 years and all have plans to attend college in the fall.

They said they look forward to getting back on the field as soon as possible.

