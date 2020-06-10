Mt. Horeb chamber, village add picnic tables to Downtown to provide additional outdoor dining opportunities

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The Village of Mount Horeb and the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce are making sure more people have the ability to enjoy the outdoors in Downtown during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the village and chamber are adding picnic tables to Downtown to provide more outdoor dining opportunities.

The release said customers will be able to carry out food from restaurants.

Officials said terrace areas close to restaurants and bike trails will have picnic tables added as well.

The Mount Horeb Station shelter will also have outdoor seating located between 2nd Street and First Street south of the Military Ridge Bike Trail. Public restrooms are available there as well.

In addition to the tables, the chamber and village is adding 15-minute parking spots for customers to park in while picking up carry out orders.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments