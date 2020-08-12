MSCR gives away free helmets to kids

Tahleel Mohieldin by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison School and Community Recreation Center is providing free helmets to kids making sure they understand that safety comes first.

The group hosted the giveaway teaching families how to size helmets and teaching kids about the importance of wearing one.

MSCR Adult Arts Enrichment Officer Martha Hutchinson said while they couldn’t host their usual ‘Learn 2 Ride’ event this year due to the pandemic they still wanted to give back to the community.

“During the summer time we know that it’s a perfect season to be able to ride your bikes, rollerskate, rollerblade and without a helmet,” said Hutchinson, “that is not safe and it could lead to accidents and we don’t want that to happen.”

MCRS is also partnering with the Latino Health council to offer educational information about Covid-19 and free face masks.

Thursday will be the group’s final giveaway between 12 to 1 p.m. or while supplies last. Helmets usually fit kids between ages 8-14.

