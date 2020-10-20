MSCR Cares childcare program at Mendota Elementary School suspended until Oct. 29 due to positive coronavirus test

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The MSCR Cares childcare program at Mendota Elementary School will be closed until Oct. 29 due to a positive coronavirus case within the building.

Officials did not say whether it was a child or staff member who tested positive for the virus.

According to an email from Principal Leah Zepeda Vaughn that was sent to families and staff, children attending the childcare program do not need to be tested for COVID-19 at this time.

Madison Metropolitan School District Officials said guardians should monitor children for symptoms daily and contact a healthcare provider if they develop symptoms. Families and staff who are part of the MSCR Cares childcare program were sent more detailed information about symptom screening, Vaughn said in the email.

The closure was made as a precautionary measure, according to the email.

