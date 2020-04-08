MSCR announces free online classes

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MSCR after-school students paint a Glendale Elementary School mural.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison School & Community Recreation is offering several free online arts and fitness programs during the pandemic.

According to a news release, several popular MSCR fitness instructors will lead Zumba, HIIT, strength training and yoga classes. Some classes will also be geared for families and for adults 50 and older.

The release said the arts department is launching a video series called MSCR Makes, which will lead families through art activities using household items.

A complete list of free activities and more information can be found here.

