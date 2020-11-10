MPD: Would-be burglar scared off by officer responding to business burglary alarm

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A would-be burglar damaged the front door of a BP gas station convenience store early Tuesday morning, but failed to make their way into the store.

An officer with the Madison Police Department responded to the business burglary alarm around 1:44 a.m. When the officer arrived, they reportedly saw a shadowy figure get into the passenger seat of an SUV, which sped away as the officer arrived, according to an incident report.

Police said the front door glass was damaged, but the would-be burglar didn’t make it inside before the officer arrived.

