MPD: Woman shot while driving on John Nolen Drive

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a woman was shot near the 400 block of John Nolen Drive Saturday morning.

According to a incident report, a call came in at 12:10 a.m. about a report of a 22-year- old female that had been shot while driving her vehicle .

Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials believe the involved parties knew each other and this was a targeted shooting.

This investigation is still ongoing.

