MPD: Woman on hood of car during crash, driver arrested

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman was on the hood of a car when it crashed into a pole on the city’s west side early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to the 1600 block of McKenna Blvd. around 1:20 a.m.

Police said several children were inside the car at the time of the crash. One was take to the hospital with facial injuries, according to the release.

The driver, Letisha Wilkerson, 47, of Ohio, told police the woman on the hood of the vehicle is a family member and the two were in the midst of a fight when she began driving.

She faces a tentative charge of intoxicated use of a motor vehicle causing injury.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments